Indofast Energy and e-Sprinto Power Up Electric Vehicle Expansion

Indofast Energy, in collaboration with e-Sprinto, has unveiled plans to launch 20,000 electric two-wheelers nationwide by 2026. The strategic partnership will integrate e-Sprinto's vehicles into Indofast Energy's expanding battery-swapping network.

This initiative aims to transform delivery operations in sectors such as quick commerce, e-commerce, and food delivery by establishing essential battery-swapping infrastructure along high-demand routes, the company said in a statement.

'By incorporating e-Sprinto's high-quality electric vehicles into our network, we aim to broaden our reach across various customer segments and achieve our ambitious EV deployment targets,' said Indofast Energy CEO Anant Badjatya.

(With inputs from agencies.)