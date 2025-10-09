Indofast Energy and e-Sprinto Power Up Electric Vehicle Expansion
Indofast Energy and e-Sprinto announced a partnership to deploy 20,000 electric two-wheelers by 2026, integrating vehicles into an expanding battery-swapping network. This collaboration aims to enhance delivery operations in quick commerce, e-commerce, and food delivery by establishing battery-swapping infrastructure in key areas.
Indofast Energy, in collaboration with e-Sprinto, has unveiled plans to launch 20,000 electric two-wheelers nationwide by 2026. The strategic partnership will integrate e-Sprinto's vehicles into Indofast Energy's expanding battery-swapping network.
This initiative aims to transform delivery operations in sectors such as quick commerce, e-commerce, and food delivery by establishing essential battery-swapping infrastructure along high-demand routes, the company said in a statement.
'By incorporating e-Sprinto's high-quality electric vehicles into our network, we aim to broaden our reach across various customer segments and achieve our ambitious EV deployment targets,' said Indofast Energy CEO Anant Badjatya.
