Indofast Energy and e-Sprinto Power Up Electric Vehicle Expansion

Indofast Energy and e-Sprinto announced a partnership to deploy 20,000 electric two-wheelers by 2026, integrating vehicles into an expanding battery-swapping network. This collaboration aims to enhance delivery operations in quick commerce, e-commerce, and food delivery by establishing battery-swapping infrastructure in key areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Indofast Energy, in collaboration with e-Sprinto, has unveiled plans to launch 20,000 electric two-wheelers nationwide by 2026. The strategic partnership will integrate e-Sprinto's vehicles into Indofast Energy's expanding battery-swapping network.

This initiative aims to transform delivery operations in sectors such as quick commerce, e-commerce, and food delivery by establishing essential battery-swapping infrastructure along high-demand routes, the company said in a statement.

'By incorporating e-Sprinto's high-quality electric vehicles into our network, we aim to broaden our reach across various customer segments and achieve our ambitious EV deployment targets,' said Indofast Energy CEO Anant Badjatya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

