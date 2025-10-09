Left Menu

Ericsson's Vision: A 'Made in India' Future for Telecom and Beyond

Ericsson is committed to manufacturing all telecom gear sold in India locally, including future 6G technology. The company aims to boost its ASIC R&D facility and diversify tech solutions, like 5G-enabled Grain ATM kiosks. Ericsson emphasizes creating a comprehensive components ecosystem as part of its strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:12 IST
Ericsson, the Swedish telecom giant, is poised to significantly ramp up its Indian manufacturing efforts, producing every piece of telecom gear sold in the country domestically, from existing 4G and 5G technologies to the anticipated 6G equipment.

According to Andres Vicente, Ericsson's Head of Market Area for Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India, trials for 6G are expected by 2028, though a full commercial rollout will take additional time. Speaking at the India Mobile Congress 2025, Vicente highlighted the expansion of Ericsson's R&D and manufacturing capabilities, including its ASIC R&D team in Bengaluru.

Beyond telecom, Ericsson is diversifying into new arenas such as railways and food distribution, implementing innovative 5G-enabled Grain ATM kiosks in partnership with the World Food Programme across India. This initiative supports the One Nation One Ration Card scheme, promoting food security and digital inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

