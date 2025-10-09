India Leverages AI for Global Leadership, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that in India's context, AI signifies 'All Inclusive,' emphasizing a strategic approach that prioritizes equitable access, comprehensive skills training, and responsible AI deployment.

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2025, Modi stressed the critical role of digital public infrastructure and the need for a global ethical AI framework. Highlighting the transformative potential of AI in financial services and beyond, he noted AI's ability to reduce bias, prevent fraud, and strengthen service delivery.

Additionally, India's collaborative efforts with the UK are spotlighted, especially in the fintech sector. The UK-India Fintech Corridor aims to drive innovation and maximize the benefits arising from their free trade agreement, showcasing India as a leader in real-time digital transactions, with UPI facilitating a major portion globally.

