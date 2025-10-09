Left Menu

U.S. Agency Scrutinizes Tesla's Self-Driving System

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating 2.88 million Tesla vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving (FSD) over traffic safety violations and crashes. This includes 58 reports of FSD issues, leading to 14 crashes and 23 injuries. The agency may seek a recall if it deems the vehicles unsafe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 21:19 IST
U.S. Agency Scrutinizes Tesla's Self-Driving System
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has initiated an investigation into 2.88 million Tesla vehicles featuring Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology. This comes after over 50 reports of traffic safety violations and associated crashes were submitted to the agency.

FSD, a driver assistance system which requires user supervision, has reportedly prompted vehicle behavior that breaches traffic laws. Instances have been noted where Tesla vehicles traversed red traffic lights or drove incorrectly during lane changes. NHTSA's review encompasses 58 incidents of these nature, with a potential recall pending.

Concerns about Tesla's advanced driver assistance capabilities have intensified, particularly from Congress. The probe could lead to significant repercussions for the automaker, which recently rolled out an FSD software update. NHTSA has also broadened its oversight to scrutinize Tesla's use of self-driving robotaxis in Austin, Texas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas: A Step Towards Peace

Historic Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas: A Step Towards Peace

 Global
2
Colombian President Suggests Qatar as Mediator in US-Venezuela Tensions

Colombian President Suggests Qatar as Mediator in US-Venezuela Tensions

 Colombia
3
Pioneering Hydrogen: The Future of Motorsports Unveiled in Saudi Desert

Pioneering Hydrogen: The Future of Motorsports Unveiled in Saudi Desert

 Global
4
U.S.-Argentina $20 Billion Currency Swap Deal Finalized

U.S.-Argentina $20 Billion Currency Swap Deal Finalized

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025