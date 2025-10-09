U.S. Agency Scrutinizes Tesla's Self-Driving System

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has initiated an investigation into 2.88 million Tesla vehicles featuring Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology. This comes after over 50 reports of traffic safety violations and associated crashes were submitted to the agency.

FSD, a driver assistance system which requires user supervision, has reportedly prompted vehicle behavior that breaches traffic laws. Instances have been noted where Tesla vehicles traversed red traffic lights or drove incorrectly during lane changes. NHTSA's review encompasses 58 incidents of these nature, with a potential recall pending.

Concerns about Tesla's advanced driver assistance capabilities have intensified, particularly from Congress. The probe could lead to significant repercussions for the automaker, which recently rolled out an FSD software update. NHTSA has also broadened its oversight to scrutinize Tesla's use of self-driving robotaxis in Austin, Texas.

