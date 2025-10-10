Windsor Inspire Edition Launched: Celebrating India's EV Journey

JSW MG Motor India has launched the Windsor Inspire Edition, a limited edition version of its best-selling electric vehicle, unveiled by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi. The exclusive edition commemorates the Windsor's remarkable success, having crossed the milestone of 40,000 units within a year.

The Inspire Edition, available in a striking dual-tone Pearl White with Starry Black, features luxury interiors and customized accessories, reflecting the progress and innovation in India's electric vehicle movement. Nitin Gadkari emphasized the significance of clean mobility in positioning India as a global EV leader.

The Windsor Inspire Edition, priced at INR 16,64,800 (ex-showroom), offers a combination of aspirational design and practical advantages, encouraging more consumers to embrace sustainable transportation. Bookings are now open, with only 300 units to be produced.

