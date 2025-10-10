UNDP Study: Dominicans Lead in AI Adoption, Seeing Opportunity Over Risk

Nearly seven in ten people in the Dominican Republic (68.9%) use artificial intelligence (AI) more than once a week, according to groundbreaking research released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in the Dominican Republic and the UNDP Human Development Report Office (HDRO). The findings reveal that Dominicans are among the most active AI users globally, approaching the technology with a blend of realism and optimism about its potential to transform lives, work, and education.

Widespread and Purposeful Use of AI

The national study highlights that AI use in the Dominican Republic extends far beyond entertainment, reflecting a population that actively engages with technology to solve real-world problems.

47.4% of respondents use AI for education and studies ,

37.3% as a work productivity tool ,

33.6% to access public services in sectors like education and health, and

31.3% for financial services such as banking and investment tools.

Even among public servants, AI engagement is notably high, with 67.1% using it more than once a week—an indication that digital transformation is influencing governance and public sector efficiency.

Optimism About AI’s Economic and Social Potential

A striking 66% of participants said AI had helped them solve academic or professional challenges, while 73.3% believe learning about AI could help them secure new employment opportunities. The optimism rises sharply with education: 82% of university-educated respondents expressed confidence that AI education would improve their job prospects.

At the same time, 67.4% of respondents acknowledged the possibility that AI could replace some jobs soon, but they remain confident that adaptation and learning can turn potential threats into opportunities.

Ana María Díaz, UNDP Resident Representative in the Dominican Republic, noted that this combination of caution and hope demonstrates a nation ready to harness AI for inclusive growth.

“The Dominican Republic’s findings showcase a population that sees AI as a pathway to opportunity rather than a threat. With 42.9% of students showing interest in STEM fields, the country is cultivating capacities to adapt to technological transformation and seize global opportunities,” she said.

Addressing Gender Gaps in the AI Era

The study also sheds light on a persistent gender divide in AI access and participation. While men (38.6%) and women (35.7%) use AI at work at similar rates, women (50.6%) are more likely than men (42.3%) to use AI for education and professional training.

However, when looking at STEM career aspirations, a gap emerges: 52.7% of men compared to only 34.8% of women expressed interest in studying science, technology, engineering, or mathematics. This gap highlights the need for gender-inclusive education policies and mentorship programs that encourage girls and women to pursue AI-related fields and digital literacy from an early age.

Dominican Republic in Global Context

The results mirror findings from UNDP’s Global Survey on AI and Human Development, which engaged over 21,000 people across 21 countries between November 2024 and January 2025. Globally, one in five people already use AI, and two-thirds expect to start within a year.

According to Pedro Conceição, Director of the Human Development Report Office, the Dominican Republic’s optimism is part of a larger global trend.

“The global average shows that six in ten people expect AI to impact their employment positively, creating opportunities in jobs that may not even exist today. The world now bears the responsibility to fulfill this expectation—by designing AI that works for people, not against them,” he said.

Interestingly, the survey found that low- and middle-income countries tend to be more optimistic about AI’s benefits, with 70% expecting productivity gains, compared to citizens in wealthier countries, 40% of whom fear job displacement.

Policy Pathways for Human-Centered AI

In light of the findings, UNDP recommends three key policy priorities to ensure AI contributes to human development and social equity:

Promote collaboration between humans and AI rather than competition, fostering technologies that complement human capabilities. Embed human agency throughout the AI lifecycle—from design and deployment to governance—ensuring that ethics, transparency, and inclusion remain central. Modernize education and healthcare systems to prepare people for 21st-century realities, including digital literacy, critical thinking, and lifelong learning.

These policy goals align with the 2025 UNDP Human Development Report, titled “A Matter of Choice: People and Possibilities in the Age of AI.” The report underscores that technology, if guided by inclusive policies, can reduce inequality and expand human freedoms.

A Model for Digital Transformation in the Caribbean

The Dominican Republic’s AI engagement levels—among the highest in the region—signal a transformative shift in how societies in the Global South approach digital innovation. By focusing on education, gender equality, and ethical governance, the country is positioning itself as a regional model for responsible AI adoption.

UNDP’s collaboration with national institutions aims to continue building digital resilience, ensuring that AI serves as a force for empowerment, opportunity, and sustainable human development—not exclusion or inequality.