Posidex Unveils PII Data Vault with PV Sindhu at GFF 2025
Posidex Technologies launched its PII Data Vault, a secure solution for processing Personally Identifiable Information, at the Global Fintech Fest 2025. PV Sindhu, Olympic medallist, unveiled the product in Mumbai. This innovation uses encryption to protect data in use, aligning with global data protection regulations.
In a significant development at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025 held in Mumbai, Posidex Technologies launched its groundbreaking PII Data Vault. The launch was graced by the presence of PV Sindhu, India's celebrated Olympian, adding star power to the revelation.
The PII Data Vault is designed to address pressing concerns about data privacy in the digital age. Using advanced technologies, including searchable encryption and cryptographic computing, the vault processes sensitive Personally Identifiable Information (PII) securely. This innovation allows companies to analyze data without exposure during any state, ensuring regulatory compliance and enhanced privacy protections.
G.T. Venkateswara Rao, Managing Director of Posidex, emphasized the pioneering nature of this solution, noting few global competitors in this space. The launch met the rising demand for robust data protection frameworks favored by industries like BFSI, telecom, and government sectors.