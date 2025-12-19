Left Menu

Chongqing's Innovation Drive: Unveiling the Future of Smart Manufacturing

The Second Innovation Competition for Intelligent Manufacturing Solutions finals were held in Chongqing, with 841 submissions from various sectors. Multiple projects were awarded, showcasing significant innovations. A focus on industry-academia collaboration and AI integration into manufacturing aims to modernize the sector, with Chongqing hosting numerous related events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chongqing | Updated: 19-12-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 17:31 IST
  • Country:
  • China

The Second Innovation Competition for Intelligent Manufacturing Solutions concluded in Chongqing's Yongchuan District, highlighting advancements in intelligent manufacturing. The event, organized by prominent institutions including the Instrumentation Technology and Economy Institute, received 841 submissions from diverse sectors such as energy and electronics.

Award-winning projects were selected after rigorous evaluation, underscoring significant industry breakthroughs. The competition aligns with Chongqing's strategy to integrate artificial intelligence into manufacturing, demonstrated by the establishment of industry-academia collaboration agreements to bolster innovation and research commercialization.

Yongchuan District, fostering an advanced manufacturing cluster, hosted several related events. The district's initiatives include developing a big data center, launching intelligent transformation projects, and creating digital workshops. These efforts are part of a broader push for innovation-led growth, ensuring Chongqing's role as a leader in smart manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

