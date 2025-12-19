Left Menu

WorkIndia Secures Major Series B Funding to Revolutionize Blue-Collar Recruitment

WorkIndia, a leading recruitment platform for blue and grey-collar workers in India, raised ₹97 crore in its Series B funding round, led by Aavishkaar Capital. The investment will help expand operations, improve technology, and enhance job matching. WorkIndia aims to support India's MSMEs and workforce effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 19-12-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 17:32 IST
In a significant development for India's blue-collar workforce, WorkIndia has successfully raised ₹97 crore in a Series B funding round. Aavishkaar Capital spearheaded the investment, contributing ₹75 crore while BEENEXT Capital added ₹22 crore. This financial injection aims to propel WorkIndia's expansion and technological advancement.

The company, which has already revolutionized job matching in sectors like delivery, retail, and sales, seeks to leverage this funding to enhance its platform's capabilities. This includes expanding into new, high-demand regions and fostering innovation, solidifying its position as a leading entity in the blue-collar recruitment sector.

WorkIndia's efforts are also pivotal for India's micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), offering efficient hiring solutions tailored to these businesses. By addressing structural information asymmetries, particularly in less urbanized areas, WorkIndia continues to play a crucial role in stabilizing and growing the national economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

