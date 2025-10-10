India's AI Revolution: Transforming the Workforce

Niti Aayog's latest report highlights how artificial intelligence is reshaping India's technology and customer experience sectors. The report warns that without swift action, roles such as quality assurance engineers and support agents may soon become obsolete.

Entitled 'Roadmap for Job Creation in the AI Economy,' the report predicts significant job displacements by 2031. However, it also foresees an opportunity to create up to 4 million new jobs over the next five years through strategic skilling and innovation.

The Aayog suggests launching a National AI Talent Mission to transform India into an AI workforce hub. The approach revolves around embedding AI education, reskilling professionals, and retaining talent. Collaborations between academia, industry, and government are crucial for enabling a skilled AI ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)