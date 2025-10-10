Left Menu

India's AI Revolution: Transforming the Workforce

Niti Aayog reports that artificial intelligence is reshaping jobs in India's tech and CX sectors. The threat of job displacements by 2031 looms, but with the right strategy, India could gain 4 million new jobs. A National AI Talent Mission is recommended to lead the transformation.

Niti Aayog's latest report highlights how artificial intelligence is reshaping India's technology and customer experience sectors. The report warns that without swift action, roles such as quality assurance engineers and support agents may soon become obsolete.

Entitled 'Roadmap for Job Creation in the AI Economy,' the report predicts significant job displacements by 2031. However, it also foresees an opportunity to create up to 4 million new jobs over the next five years through strategic skilling and innovation.

The Aayog suggests launching a National AI Talent Mission to transform India into an AI workforce hub. The approach revolves around embedding AI education, reskilling professionals, and retaining talent. Collaborations between academia, industry, and government are crucial for enabling a skilled AI ecosystem.

