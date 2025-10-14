Google's $10 Billion Investment in Indian Data Center
Google plans to invest $10 billion to build a massive 1-gigawatt data center in Andhra Pradesh, India. The formal agreement between Google and the state government is expected to be finalized soon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 08:25 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 08:25 IST
Alphabet Inc's tech subsidiary, Google, has announced a substantial investment of $10 billion to establish a 1-gigawatt data center in India's southern state of Andhra Pradesh.
A high-ranking state minister disclosed this strategic move, indicating the significance of this development for the region's digital economy.
An official agreement between the Andhra Pradesh government and the technology giant is slated for completion on Tuesday, marking a pivotal point in India's tech infrastructure landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AstraZeneca Secures Landmark U.S. Deal Amid Global Pharma Shake-Up
Trump's Diplomatic Breakthrough: Ceasefire and Hostage Release Deal Brokered
Google's $15 Billion Bet: AI Hub in Andhra Pradesh
Pharma Shake-Up: Deals, Cancellations, and New Sales Models
Andhra Pradesh Sets Up SIT to Combat Spurious Liquor