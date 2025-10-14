Google's $10 Billion Investment in Indian Data Center

Alphabet Inc's tech subsidiary, Google, has announced a substantial investment of $10 billion to establish a 1-gigawatt data center in India's southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

A high-ranking state minister disclosed this strategic move, indicating the significance of this development for the region's digital economy.

An official agreement between the Andhra Pradesh government and the technology giant is slated for completion on Tuesday, marking a pivotal point in India's tech infrastructure landscape.

