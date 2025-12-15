US, Indonesia leaders likely to sign tariff deal next year, minister says

Indonesia's senior economic minister Airlangga Hartarto said on Monday that a final agreement with the United States on trade tariffs would be signed by the leaders of both countries but it would likely not happen this year.

Airlangga, Indonesia's chief negotiator, said he will depart for Washington on Wednesday to continue talks with U.S. counterparts, maintaining an expectation to complete the legal drafting of the agreement this year. He told reporters that no new demands from the U.S. had been accommodated since a framework agreement was reached in July.

