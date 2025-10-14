Turbulence in China Stocks Amid U.S. Trade Tensions and Chip Sector Concerns

China stocks remained volatile on Tuesday as traders navigated renewed U.S.-China trade tensions alongside fresh geopolitical frictions in the chip industry. The blue-chip CSI300 index slightly dipped by 0.1% by midday, despite a 1% gain earlier.

The Shanghai Composite index saw a modest rise of 0.2% to 3,897.56 points, but its gains narrowed following the announcement of additional port fees on Chinese and U.S. vessels by Beijing and Washington, opening a new chapter in their ongoing tariff dispute.

This tension, coupled with the Dutch government's move to seize control of Chinese-owned Nexperia, spurred concerns over technological security. The tech sector took a significant hit, with the CSI Semiconductor Industry Index dropping over 5% and the CSI Artificial Intelligence Index declining by 3.6%.