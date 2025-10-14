AI Models: Power in Routine Tasks, Gaps in Scientific Reasoning

A recent study conducted by researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and Friedrich Schiller University Jena, Germany, has revealed that leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) models excel in basic scientific tasks but lack scientific reasoning. This finding was published in Nature Computational Science.

The study, led by NM Anoop Krishnan and Kevin Maik Jablonka, introduced "MaCBench," the first benchmark to evaluate how vision-language models manage tasks in real-world chemistry and materials science. Results showed a significant gap in AI's capability for spatial reasoning and information synthesis, crucial for scientific discovery.

Despite AI's accuracy in equipment identification, it struggled with safety hazard assessments, raising concerns about its readiness for autonomous scientific reasoning. The study urges the scientific community to ensure human oversight in safety-critical research environments and highlights the need for AI models to advance beyond pattern matching for genuine understanding.

