Airbound Soars with $8.65 Million Seed Funding for Medical Delivery Revolution

Airbound, a leading autonomous delivery logistics firm utilizing advanced blended-wing-body aircraft, announced a significant milestone on Tuesday with the procurement of USD 8.65 million in seed funding. This financial boost, spearheaded by Lachy Groom, co-founder of Physical Intelligence, saw participation from notable names like Humba Ventures and Lightspeed.

The funding round attracted senior leaders from Tesla, Anduril, and Ather Energy, underscoring the strong belief in Airbound's vision and capabilities from seasoned professionals in complex hardware and autonomy programs.

In a strategic move, Airbound has partnered with Narayana Health to pilot its cutting-edge technology in the healthcare sector, aiming to drastically improve the reliability and efficiency of medical supply deliveries. With over USD 10 million raised in total funding, Airbound plans to scale its manufacturing capabilities and broaden its reach, with a goal of wider market adoption by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)