Toshiba Pioneers 12-Disk Stacking in HDD Technology

Toshiba Electronic Components Taiwan Corporation leads the storage industry by verifying innovative 12-disk stacking technology in high-capacity HDDs. Complemented by Microwave-Assisted Magnetic Recording technology, this advancement aims to deliver 40TB HDDs to data centers by 2027, addressing the growing demand for efficient data storage solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:12 IST
  • Taiwan

Toshiba Electronic Components Taiwan Corporation has achieved a breakthrough in the storage industry by validating a 12-disk stacking technology for high-capacity hard disk drives (HDDs). Utilizing this along with Microwave-Assisted Magnetic Recording technology, Toshiba plans to introduce cutting-edge 40TB, 3.5-inch HDDs for data centers by 2027.

This innovative stacking method incorporates advanced design enhancements developed by Toshiba, including swapping the traditional aluminum substrate with a more durable and thin glass substrate. This change facilitates improved mechanical stability and higher density, with significant improvements in reliability and design efficiency.

With the exponential growth of data generated by cloud and streaming services, Toshiba is also exploring 12-disk technology with the upcoming Heat Assisted Magnetic Recording technology. This will provide higher-capacity solutions to meet increasing data center demands while ensuring cost-effective options for both enterprises and consumers.

