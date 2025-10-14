Sterling E-Mobility Solutions: Powering India's EV Revolution

Sterling Tools has announced a significant rebranding of its subsidiary to Sterling E-Mobility Solutions Ltd., a move aimed at reinforcing its expanding role within the electric vehicle (EV) sector.

This strategic change signifies the company's ambition to grow its portfolio in delivering integrated solutions for EV powertrains and power electronics. As part of its forward-thinking strategy, Sterling Tools Ltd.'s Chairman, Anil Aggarwal, highlighted the company's eagerness to form new partnerships that bolster their influence in the EV market.

In recent months, Sterling has entered agreements with UK-based Advanced Electric Machines to manufacture magnet-free motors in India and partnered with China's Landworld Technology Co. to produce on-board chargers and DC/DC converters. These collaborations are central to Sterling's objective of offering high-performance, locally tailored solutions to meet India's growing EV needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)