Left Menu

Indian Markets Remain Subdued Amid Festive Slowdown and Low Volumes

Indian stock markets opened with mixed results as year-end festive inactivity led to low trading volumes. Experts highlight the absence of major market catalysts this week, while they look forward to upcoming positive triggers such as Union Budget 2026 and key corporate earnings announcements in January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 10:38 IST
Indian Markets Remain Subdued Amid Festive Slowdown and Low Volumes
BSE Building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian equity benchmarks saw a mixed start on Monday, hindered by thin trading volumes typical of the year-end festive lull. The Nifty 50 index gained marginally, while the BSE Sensex opened lower, reflecting a broader trend of subdued market activity.

A market expert, Ajay Bagga, cited year-end vacations as a primary factor for reduced trading, with the December index expiry looming. Despite the current lull, he anticipates potential market volatility and highlights an anticipation of positive market sentiments driven by upcoming catalysts in January 2026.

Broader market indices like the Nifty Midcap 100 and sector-specific performances showed mixed results. Precious metals such as silver and gold dominated asset class performance. Meanwhile, analysts underscore the technical strength of Nifty amidst ongoing FII selling, with expectations of a bullish trend should key resistance levels be breached.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revving Up: Indian Auto Sector Accelerates into December

Revving Up: Indian Auto Sector Accelerates into December

 India
2
Grand Job Scam: Navi Mumbai Man Duped of 32 Lakh

Grand Job Scam: Navi Mumbai Man Duped of 32 Lakh

 India
3
A Year of Glorious Uncertainties: Indian Cricket's Tumultuous 2025

A Year of Glorious Uncertainties: Indian Cricket's Tumultuous 2025

 Global
4
Precious Metals Soar Amid Economic Uncertainty

Precious Metals Soar Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025