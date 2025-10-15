Aluminum Association Calls for Export Ban on Used Cans to China

The Aluminum Association has called for an immediate ban on the export of used beverage cans from the United States to China. This strategic move is intended to boost domestic production across sectors like automobiles, military aircraft, and space technology.

According to the Association, the U.S. processes between 5 million and 6 million metric tons of aluminum scrap each year. Despite this, more than 2 million tons are being exported, notably to China, where the scrap is processed and subsequently returned as finished products.

Highlighting the urgent need for policy changes, the Aluminum Association is advocating for a restriction on sending used beverage containers outside North America to retain more aluminum within the domestic economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)