CBC Group Raises $500 Million for Record-Breaking Healthcare Fund

CBC Group, Asia's largest healthcare-focused asset manager, has successfully raised $500 million for its R-Bridge Healthcare Fund, marking a milestone in the healthcare private credit sector. The fund will support healthcare firms in Asia and Europe, offering revenue-backed financing as private credit continues to expand globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 15-10-2025 06:30 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 06:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
CBC Group, the leading asset manager in Asia with a focus on healthcare, has announced the successful raising of $500 million for its second R-Bridge Healthcare Fund, the largest healthcare private credit fund in the region. This announcement was made on Wednesday, highlighting a significant milestone in the private credit sector.

The drive behind this expansion is a global surge in private credit, with loans and related investments set to hit $3 trillion by 2028 according to Moody's forecasts. Healthcare plays a pivotal role in this growth, contributing to 20% of direct lending deals in 2024 as per Prospect Capital's analysis of PitchBook data.

Based in Singapore, CBC Group manages around $11 billion in assets and has reported interest from a diverse group of global institutional investors. The fund aims to provide royalty and revenue-backed financing to healthcare enterprises across Asia and Europe, reinforcing its strategy in the private credit and drug royalty market initiated in 2020.

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

