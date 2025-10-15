CBC Group Raises $500 Million for Record-Breaking Healthcare Fund

CBC Group, the leading asset manager in Asia with a focus on healthcare, has announced the successful raising of $500 million for its second R-Bridge Healthcare Fund, the largest healthcare private credit fund in the region. This announcement was made on Wednesday, highlighting a significant milestone in the private credit sector.

The drive behind this expansion is a global surge in private credit, with loans and related investments set to hit $3 trillion by 2028 according to Moody's forecasts. Healthcare plays a pivotal role in this growth, contributing to 20% of direct lending deals in 2024 as per Prospect Capital's analysis of PitchBook data.

Based in Singapore, CBC Group manages around $11 billion in assets and has reported interest from a diverse group of global institutional investors. The fund aims to provide royalty and revenue-backed financing to healthcare enterprises across Asia and Europe, reinforcing its strategy in the private credit and drug royalty market initiated in 2020.