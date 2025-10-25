Meta and Reliance Join Forces in AI Venture

In a significant move, Facebook, a division of Meta Platforms, has acquired a 30% stake in a new AI venture by Reliance Industries. This initiative, named Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Ltd (REIL), marks a notable collaboration between two industry giants. Reliance Industries will hold a commanding 70% interest.

The joint venture will be housed under Reliance Intelligence, a fully owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, with an initial joint investment of Rs 855 crore. This strategic partnership, formalized in a regulatory filing, does not require additional governmental or regulatory approvals.

REIL aims to innovate and market advanced enterprise AI services, setting the stage for significant advancements in the sector. The collaboration signifies a merger of technological expertise from both Meta and Reliance, potentially altering the AI landscape.

