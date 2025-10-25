Left Menu

Meta and Reliance Join Forces in AI Venture

Meta Platforms' Facebook division will acquire a 30% stake in Reliance Industries' AI venture, Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Ltd, with Reliance holding the remaining 70%. The venture will focus on developing AI services, backed by an initial investment of Rs 855 crore from both parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 12:37 IST
Meta and Reliance Join Forces in AI Venture
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Facebook, a division of Meta Platforms, has acquired a 30% stake in a new AI venture by Reliance Industries. This initiative, named Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Ltd (REIL), marks a notable collaboration between two industry giants. Reliance Industries will hold a commanding 70% interest.

The joint venture will be housed under Reliance Intelligence, a fully owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, with an initial joint investment of Rs 855 crore. This strategic partnership, formalized in a regulatory filing, does not require additional governmental or regulatory approvals.

REIL aims to innovate and market advanced enterprise AI services, setting the stage for significant advancements in the sector. The collaboration signifies a merger of technological expertise from both Meta and Reliance, potentially altering the AI landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025