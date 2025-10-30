Alert Issued on Vulnerabilities in Google Chrome and GitLab

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In) has flagged critical vulnerabilities in Google Chrome and GitLab, warning users of potential data theft and attacks. These vulnerabilities are rooted in Google Chrome's V8, APP bound encryption, and other elements.

Cert-In stressed the seriousness of these security loopholes, warning that remote attackers might exploit them through specially crafted web pages. Such exploitation could enable attackers to execute arbitrary code and bypass security limitations, posing a significant threat to user privacy.

For GitLab platforms, unauthorized access has been identified due to improper access control. Cert-In has provided update links from Google and GitLab to address these security challenges, urging immediate action to protect systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)