Left Menu

Alert Issued on Vulnerabilities in Google Chrome and GitLab

Cert-In has identified multiple vulnerabilities in Google Chrome and GitLab that could allow cybercriminals to exploit users. The Indian cybersecurity watchdog has released software patches for these issues, emphasizing the risks involved in these security threats, such as unauthorized access and data disclosure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 22:13 IST
Alert Issued on Vulnerabilities in Google Chrome and GitLab
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In) has flagged critical vulnerabilities in Google Chrome and GitLab, warning users of potential data theft and attacks. These vulnerabilities are rooted in Google Chrome's V8, APP bound encryption, and other elements.

Cert-In stressed the seriousness of these security loopholes, warning that remote attackers might exploit them through specially crafted web pages. Such exploitation could enable attackers to execute arbitrary code and bypass security limitations, posing a significant threat to user privacy.

For GitLab platforms, unauthorized access has been identified due to improper access control. Cert-In has provided update links from Google and GitLab to address these security challenges, urging immediate action to protect systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
2
Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025