Stocks Surge Amid Resilient Earnings & AI Growth

Global stocks are set to continue their positive trend with three weeks of consecutive gains. Key earnings reports from Amazon and Apple alleviated valuation concerns, while advances in AI and cloud computing fuel optimism. Meanwhile, the dollar strengthened after Federal Reserve comments on interest rates.

Global stock markets are on a winning streak, marking their third consecutive weekly gain, buoyed by robust earnings from tech giants like Amazon and Apple. Amazon's shares skyrocketed over 10% on strong cloud revenue forecasts, while Apple's profits exceeded Wall Street expectations.

Investors are optimistic about the booming AI and cloud sectors, as evidenced by increased spending and infrastructure development commitments, dispelling any fears about slowing growth. Consequently, major stock indices, including the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, are on track for substantial gains.

Additionally, the U.S. dollar gained strength following remarks from Federal Reserve officials, who suggested pausing interest rate cuts. The dollar's performance contrasts with the mixed results seen in European and Japanese markets, where different economic policies and conditions are in play.

