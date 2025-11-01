Netweb Technologies: Profits Surge as Strategic Orders Power Growth

Netweb Technologies has announced a notable 19.8% rise in net profit for the September quarter, reaching Rs 31.4 crore, compared to Rs 26.2 crore in the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations also saw a 20.9% increase, climbing to Rs 303.7 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 251 crore in Q2 FY25.

Chairman and MD Sanjay Lodha highlighted two significant strategic orders worth approximately Rs 21,840 million, set to be completed by FY27, that underscore Netweb's leadership in high-end computing solutions essential to enhancing India's AI capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)