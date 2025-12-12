Kristi Noem Holds Firm Amidst Heated Immigration Debate
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem staunchly defended the Trump administration’s immigration policies during a House committee hearing, facing intense questioning from Democrats and praise from Republicans. Protests and calls for her resignation marked the meeting, but Noem remained resolute, emphasizing the nation’s immigration challenges.
- Country:
- United States
In a heated House committee hearing, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ardently defended the Trump administration's stringent immigration policies, describing them as essential in countering national threats. Despite emphatic calls for her resignation and criticisms from Democrats, Noem received strong backing from Republican committee members.
As protesters interrupted her testimony, chanting calls to halt Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and end deportations, Noem remained unyielding. She insisted on the necessity of strict immigration policies, citing threats she believes the country faces and the importance of knowing who is inside the U.S. borders.
During her testimony, Noem focused heavily on immigration as a principal concern, amidst a backdrop of past hearings dealing with topics like cybersecurity and terrorism. Her defense of the Trump administration's actions came despite Democratic allegations of misinformation and insights into the harsh realities faced by American families impacted by deportations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chief Minister Denied Meeting with Imran Khan for 10th Time Amid Protests
Bulgaria's Political Drama: A Resignation Amidst Protests and Euro Zone Ambitions
Electoral Rolls Inspection Disrupted by Protests in West Bengal
Bulgaria's PM Resigns Before No-Confidence Vote Amid Protests
Bulgaria's Political Turmoil: Government Resigns Amidst Mass Protests