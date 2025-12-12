Kristi Noem Holds Firm Amidst Heated Immigration Debate

In a heated House committee hearing, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ardently defended the Trump administration's stringent immigration policies, describing them as essential in countering national threats. Despite emphatic calls for her resignation and criticisms from Democrats, Noem received strong backing from Republican committee members.

As protesters interrupted her testimony, chanting calls to halt Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and end deportations, Noem remained unyielding. She insisted on the necessity of strict immigration policies, citing threats she believes the country faces and the importance of knowing who is inside the U.S. borders.

During her testimony, Noem focused heavily on immigration as a principal concern, amidst a backdrop of past hearings dealing with topics like cybersecurity and terrorism. Her defense of the Trump administration's actions came despite Democratic allegations of misinformation and insights into the harsh realities faced by American families impacted by deportations.

(With inputs from agencies.)