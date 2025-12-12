Amit Shah recalls Savarkar’s legacy at Vijayapuram on 115 years of iconic poem

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah on Thursday addressed a cultural programme in Shri Vijayapuram to mark 115 years of “Sagara Pran Talamalala,” the iconic patriotic poem composed by Swatantryaveer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The event was attended by several eminent dignitaries, including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Shri Mohan Bhagwat and the Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Admiral (Retd.) Shri D. K. Joshi.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Amit Shah said the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have today become a pilgrimage site for every Indian, as it was here that Veer Savarkar endured the most difficult and painful phase of his life. He noted that the islands are also closely associated with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, another towering figure of India’s freedom struggle. Shri Shah recalled that when the Azad Hind Fauj advanced to liberate India, the first territory it freed was the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where Netaji also stayed for two days.

The Union Home Minister said it was Subhas Chandra Bose who suggested naming the islands Shaheed and Swaraj, a vision that was later fulfilled under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He emphasised that the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are not merely a group of islands, but a sacred land shaped by the sacrifice, penance, dedication, and unwavering patriotism of countless freedom fighters.

Shri Shah described the day as historic, noting that a life-size statue of Veer Savarkar was inaugurated on this sacred land. He said the statue was unveiled by Shri Mohan Bhagwat, the Sarsanghchalak of the organisation that continues to carry forward Savarkar Ji’s ideology. Calling both the land and Savarkar Ji’s memory holy, he said the unveiling of the statue made the occasion even more memorable.

The Union Home Minister said the statue will stand for generations as a symbol of Veer Savarkar’s sacrifice, determination, and devotion to Mother India. He said it would inspire future generations to draw lessons from Savarkar Ji’s life and transform the site into a centre where young people can internalise his call for courage, national duty, unity, security, and prosperity.

Referring to “Sagara Pran Talamalala,” Shri Shah said the poem represents the pinnacle of patriotic expression. He highlighted Savarkar Ji’s profound belief that “valor is not the absence of fear, but the conquest over fear.” True heroes, he said, are those who understand fear and yet overcome it—something Savarkar Ji exemplified throughout his life.

Shri Shah also noted that a coffee table book on Veer Savarkar was released during the programme, attempting to capture his multifaceted personality and ideals. Several individuals who have carried forward Savarkar Ji’s ideas were also honoured. While acknowledging that no book, film, or poem can fully encompass Savarkar Ji’s towering legacy, he said such efforts provide vital means for future generations to understand his contributions.

The Union Home Minister said that a person’s identity is shaped not only by the body, but also by ideology, culture, and actions. He added that India alone can truly recognise and honour these defining qualities of Veer Savarkar Ji.

Shri Shah stressed that while there is no longer a need to sacrifice one’s life for the nation, there remains a strong need to live for the country. He urged the youth to work in their respective fields inspired by Savarkar Ji’s ideals to build a secure and prosperous India envisioned by him. He described Savarkar Ji as a rare personality—a revolutionary, writer, poet, social reformer, and fearless patriot—whose like may not appear again for centuries.

Highlighting his literary contributions, Shri Shah said Savarkar Ji was proficient in both prose and poetry, a rare quality, and enriched Indian languages by contributing more than 600 words to the national vocabulary.

The Union Home Minister also spoke of Savarkar Ji’s devotion to a modern yet tradition-rooted vision of Hindutva. He noted that Savarkar Ji’s efforts towards eradicating untouchability and fighting social evils remain insufficiently recognised, despite his immense personal sacrifice.

Shri Shah said the idea of cultural nationalism—forming the basis of governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi—was first articulated by Veer Savarkar Ji. He recalled that the British attempted to impose a mindset of permanent slavery by calling the 1857 uprising a “mutiny,” and it was Savarkar Ji who rightly named it the War of Independence, restoring national self-respect.

Concluding his address, Shri Shah said Prime Minister Modi’s Panch Pran, announced during the 75th year of Independence, includes the resolve to erase remnants of colonial mentality. He said that by 15 August 2047, India must emerge as a global leader in every field, and when 140 crore Indians move together, the nation advances with unmatched strength.

He concluded by stating that the title “Veer” was not conferred upon Savarkar Ji by any government, but by the people of India themselves.