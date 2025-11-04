Left Menu

Autodesk and Adani Group Forge Digital Infrastructure Partnership

Autodesk partners with Adani Group to implement Autodesk Construction Cloud and BIM advisory services. This three-year strategic collaboration aims to enhance data unification, team cooperation, and efficiency across Adani's global operations, while offering technology implementation, process standardization, capability building, and upskilling programs.

In a significant move to modernize infrastructure development, American software powerhouse Autodesk has announced a pivotal three-year strategic agreement with the Adani Group. This partnership, unveiled on Tuesday, will see the deployment of the Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC) and BIM advisory services throughout the Adani Group's multifaceted operations.

The collaboration is designed to offer a digitally interconnected, sustainable, and forward-thinking infrastructure framework for Adani Group, both within India and internationally. Autodesk emphasized that this alliance will enhance data integration, team collaboration, and operational visibility across their diverse business sectors.

Beyond technology deployment, Autodesk will spearhead initiatives for process standardization and capability enhancement, including Building Information Modelling (BIM) capability building, partner enablement, leadership workshops, and comprehensive upskilling programs aimed at equipping the Adani Group's workforce with cutting-edge skills.

