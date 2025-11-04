OpenAI Unveils Year-Long Free ChatGPT Go in India
OpenAI has launched a promotion offering one-year free access to its ChatGPT Go subscription service in India. The offer aligns with the company's DevDay Exchange in Bengaluru and supports the IndiaAI Mission. Available through multiple platforms, it's part of OpenAI's 'India-first' initiative.
OpenAI has unveiled its latest promotional offer, granting Indian users free access to its ChatGPT Go subscription service for one year. This initiative was announced in conjunction with OpenAI's first DevDay Exchange, held in Bengaluru.
The ChatGPT Go service, which features enhanced message capabilities, image generation, and file uploads, is accessible immediately via the ChatGPT web and Google Play Store, and will be available on Apple's App Store next week. The promotional offer is part of the 'India-first' strategy, underscoring OpenAI's commitment to the rapidly growing Indian AI market.
Vice President Nick Turley expressed enthusiasm over the creativity and adoption seen among Indian users, reinforcing OpenAI's pledge to advance India's AI initiatives. This already popular service among Indian users exemplifies OpenAI's ongoing support for the IndiaAI Mission and preps India for hosting the AI Impact Summit next year.
