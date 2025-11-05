US Blocks Advanced AI Chip Sales to China

The Trump administration has decided not to authorize the sale of Nvidia's most advanced AI chip, the Blackwell, to China, according to a White House announcement made on Tuesday. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt emphasized that the administration is not interested in selling this cutting-edge technology to China at this time.

This decision aligns with President Donald Trump's recent comments underscoring the administration's desire to keep the world's most advanced chips within U.S. borders. The president declared on Sunday that the sophisticated technology produced by Nvidia, one of the world's most valuable companies, would be reserved for American use.

Despite speculation about a potential agreement for a scaled-down version of the Blackwell chip, President Trump had hinted at upcoming discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping, yet confirmed that the topic remained off the table during their summit in South Korea.