Space Junk Delays China's Shenzhou-20: An Urgent Call for Global Cooperation

China's Shenzhou-20 crewed spacecraft delayed its Earth return after potential collision with space debris. An increase in space junk highlights risks for space missions, prompting calls for international cooperation to manage space traffic. China emphasizes technology for debris management amidst global tensions over space activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 09:31 IST
China's Shenzhou-20 spacecraft has postponed its return to Earth due to a suspected encounter with space debris, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA). Although analysis is ongoing, no new timeline for the mission's return has been provided, which was initially set for Wednesday.

This delay underscores the escalating threats space debris pose to space travel. Consisting of defunct vehicles or parts of spacecraft, debris is an active hazard, potentially colliding with functioning satellites. The Shenzhou missions facilitate transportation to Tiangong, China's space station, while also managing maintenance challenges posed by debris.

Chinese and international authorities have raised alarms over the rising debris, with calls for a coordinated global response. President Xi Jinping advocated for a space debris observation center, while the UN panel demanded an international framework for debris management. Diplomatic tensions continue, notably between China and the U.S., over responsibility for debris proliferation, yet China is investing in mitigating technologies like laser systems and deorbiting sails.

(With inputs from agencies.)

