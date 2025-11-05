European Corporate Health: A Balancing Act of Earnings and Revenues

European corporate earnings have shown unexpected resilience, exceeding analysts' forecasts for the third quarter. Data from LSEG I/B/E/S indicated an average earnings growth of 4.3%, significantly surpassing the previous week's 0.4% estimate.

Despite this positive trend in earnings, revenue projections fell, with an anticipated 0.9% decrease. This pattern of earnings outpacing revenue has been consistent over five out of six recent quarters, as companies leverage cost-saving measures to adjust to consumer spending cutbacks.

Key players like Anheuser-Busch InBev and Ferrari have outperformed profit forecasts through strategic cost reductions, aiding them in maintaining profit margins. Nonetheless, the performance gap between European and U.S. companies is pronounced, with U.S.-based S&P 500 forecasted to post a 13.8% earnings increase.

