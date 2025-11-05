Left Menu

Bokaro Steel Plant Breakthrough: SAIL Unveils Special Grade Steel

Steel Authority of India Limited's Bokaro Steel Plant has developed a special grade steel intended for electric motors, generators, small power transformers, and advanced automotive applications. The new product demonstrates enhanced energy efficiency and signals SAIL's capability in high-value steel innovation for the power and automotive sectors.

Bokaro Steel Plant Breakthrough: SAIL Unveils Special Grade Steel
  • India

The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has announced a significant development at its Bokaro Steel Plant as it launched a special grade of steel. This new steel has potential applications in electric motors, generators, small power transformers, and automotive industries, marking a step forward in the company's high-value product expansion strategy.

The Bokaro Steel Plant has successfully produced about 1,100 tonnes of 0.5 mm thick IS 18316 LS Grade Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel for the first time. The steel was developed through a meticulous process involving the Steel Melting Shop-II, featuring a low carbon, high silicon composition for superior magnetic properties.

This new steel offers uniform magnetic properties and high energy efficiency, essential for cutting-edge technologies in power and automotive sectors. SAIL's recent achievement underscores its prowess in developing advanced steels, thus enhancing its portfolio in the power, automotive, and renewable energy sectors.

