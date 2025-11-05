Toyota's Major Recall: Rear-View Camera Glitch Raises Alarm

Toyota Motor Corporation announced a significant recall of 1.02 million vehicles in the United States on Wednesday, addressing a flaw in the rear-view camera system that could increase the likelihood of a crash. Models from the years 2022 through 2026, including popular Toyota and Lexus vehicles such as the Camry, Highlander, RAV4, and Prius, along with certain Subaru Solterra models, are affected.

The issue stems from a software error that may cause the camera image to either freeze or go blank while the vehicle is in reverse, resulting in non-compliance with federal rear visibility regulations, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. To remedy the situation, dealers will update the parking assist software in the affected vehicles.

This recall follows a series of similar incidents in the automotive industry, with millions of vehicles being recalled over rear camera issues. Recently, Ford recalled 3.3 million vehicles for similar reasons, while Stellantis recalled nearly 1.2 million last year. Toyota's continual effort to address these safety concerns is vital for preventing accidents related to rear camera malfunctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)