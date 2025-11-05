Left Menu

Toyota's Major Recall: Rear-View Camera Glitch Raises Alarm

Toyota is recalling 1.02 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a rear-view camera flaw that heightens crash risks. The recall impacts specific 2022-2026 Toyota and Lexus models, and Subaru Solterra vehicles. A software error may cause camera failures, prompting dealers to update the parking assist software.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 21:17 IST
Toyota's Major Recall: Rear-View Camera Glitch Raises Alarm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Toyota Motor Corporation announced a significant recall of 1.02 million vehicles in the United States on Wednesday, addressing a flaw in the rear-view camera system that could increase the likelihood of a crash. Models from the years 2022 through 2026, including popular Toyota and Lexus vehicles such as the Camry, Highlander, RAV4, and Prius, along with certain Subaru Solterra models, are affected.

The issue stems from a software error that may cause the camera image to either freeze or go blank while the vehicle is in reverse, resulting in non-compliance with federal rear visibility regulations, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. To remedy the situation, dealers will update the parking assist software in the affected vehicles.

This recall follows a series of similar incidents in the automotive industry, with millions of vehicles being recalled over rear camera issues. Recently, Ford recalled 3.3 million vehicles for similar reasons, while Stellantis recalled nearly 1.2 million last year. Toyota's continual effort to address these safety concerns is vital for preventing accidents related to rear camera malfunctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diageo Set to Re-evaluate Stake in RCB Amid Business Revamp

Diageo Set to Re-evaluate Stake in RCB Amid Business Revamp

 India
2
Four Army Brothers Arrested for Alleged Assault at Vrindavan Temple

Four Army Brothers Arrested for Alleged Assault at Vrindavan Temple

 India
3
Vote Theft Allegations Shake Haryana Polls

Vote Theft Allegations Shake Haryana Polls

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi Alleges Voter Fraud Ahead of Bihar and Haryana Elections

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Voter Fraud Ahead of Bihar and Haryana Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025