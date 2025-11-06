Left Menu

Ice Cream Power Struggle: Boardroom Drama at Ben & Jerry's Revealed

The Magnum Ice Cream Company faces internal conflicts as its Ben & Jerry's board chair Anuradha Mittal no longer meets criteria to serve. The dispute arises amidst Ben & Jerry's controversial advocacy and upcoming Magnum spin-off. The conflict could impact the brand's future valuation.

The internal dynamics within the ice cream industry are heating up as Magnum Ice Cream Company confronts a boardroom shake-up involving Ben & Jerry's. A recent securities filing indicates that the chairperson of Ben & Jerry's independent board, Anuradha Mittal, no longer meets the requirements to continue serving.

Division within the brands is deepening as Unilever prepares to spin off its Magnum division, originally scheduled for early December but delayed due to the U.S. government shutdown. Magnum's investigation, carried out by external advisers, has fueled tension, though details remain undisclosed.

Ben & Jerry's, known for its strong social advocacy, sparked controversy, especially regarding issues in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza. As the spin-off looms, the potential impact on the brand's valuation generates concern, with further lawsuits a looming possibility.

