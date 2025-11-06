Firstsource Solutions Makes Strategic Investment in Lyzr.ai to Propel AI Innovation

Firstsource Solutions Limited, a leader in business process management, has announced a strategic investment in Lyzr.ai, an innovative AI platform. This marks a significant step in Firstsource's UnBPO™ vision, aiming to blend human ingenuity with responsible AI for adaptive and purpose-driven enterprises.

Chairman Dr. Sanjiv Goenka highlights the partnership's alignment with Firstsource's UnBPO™ model, focusing on secure, scalable AI agents tailored for complex environments. Lyzr.ai's CEO, Siva Surendira, emphasizes the partnership's role in moving AI from experimentation to production, especially in regulated industries like banking and healthcare.

This collaboration underscores Firstsource's commitment to integrating Lyzr.ai's agentic AI into their operations, driving secure and compliant automation. The initiative promotes responsible AI that enhances decision-making and supports sustainable business transformation on a global scale.