Lac Hong 900 LX: Vietnam’s Armored Technological Marvel

VinFast's Lac Hong 900 LX, created with INKAS, is Vietnam's first VPAM VR7-certified armored electric vehicle. The vehicle combines cutting-edge technology with cultural symbolism. It reflects Vietnam's automotive ambitions, showcasing both luxury and innovative engineering, and signals the nation's growing prominence in global manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 06-11-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 16:25 IST
VinFast, Vietnam's emerging automaker, has unveiled the Lac Hong 900 LX, a testament to the country's industrial maturity and innovation. Developed in collaboration with INKAS of Canada, the armored electric vehicle stands as Vietnam's first to achieve the demanding VPAM VR7 ballistic protection certification.

This groundbreaking vehicle was showcased during the 80th National Day celebrations in Hanoi, where two models were displayed—one shining pristinely and the other bearing marks from rigorous testing, which included withstanding 440 bullets and surviving 11 controlled blasts. The Lac Hong 900 LX, weighing nearly five tons, can accelerate from 0 to 100 km in under ten seconds, powered by dual electric motors generating 455 horsepower.

The car is not only a technological feat but also a cultural expression, integrating traditional Vietnamese motifs like bamboo designs and Đông Sơn drums into its modern aesthetics. With features like run-flat tires and advanced protection systems, the Lac Hong 900 LX symbolizes Vietnam's potential in the global automotive industry, a sentiment echoed by its contribution to Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

