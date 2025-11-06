VinFast, Vietnam's emerging automaker, has unveiled the Lac Hong 900 LX, a testament to the country's industrial maturity and innovation. Developed in collaboration with INKAS of Canada, the armored electric vehicle stands as Vietnam's first to achieve the demanding VPAM VR7 ballistic protection certification.

This groundbreaking vehicle was showcased during the 80th National Day celebrations in Hanoi, where two models were displayed—one shining pristinely and the other bearing marks from rigorous testing, which included withstanding 440 bullets and surviving 11 controlled blasts. The Lac Hong 900 LX, weighing nearly five tons, can accelerate from 0 to 100 km in under ten seconds, powered by dual electric motors generating 455 horsepower.

The car is not only a technological feat but also a cultural expression, integrating traditional Vietnamese motifs like bamboo designs and Đông Sơn drums into its modern aesthetics. With features like run-flat tires and advanced protection systems, the Lac Hong 900 LX symbolizes Vietnam's potential in the global automotive industry, a sentiment echoed by its contribution to Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)