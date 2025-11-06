Lenskart to Launch AI-Enabled Smartglasses for Developers

Lenskart, a leading eyewear company, announced plans to open its AI-enabled smartglasses, known as B by Lenskart, to India's developer community. This move allows developers to integrate the glasses' AI and camera technology into applications for sectors including food delivery, entertainment, and fitness.

The smartglasses, designed and engineered in India, are set to launch by December 2025. This initiative positions Lenskart as a pioneer in creating a comprehensive wearables ecosystem in India, blending hardware excellence, AI innovation, and software design.

The glasses are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chipset and feature the Gemini 2.5 Live AI assistant. They offer hands-free UPI payments, live translation, and personalized well-being insights. Additionally, Lenskart's recent public offer aimed to raise Rs 7,278 crore at nearly Rs 70,000 crore valuation, was oversubscribed by more than 28 times.

