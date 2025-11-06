Apple's Standoff with EU Digital Laws

In a recent statement, Apple has positioned itself against the European Union's digital competition laws, cautioning that these regulations could inadvertently heighten the risk of fraud and scams. This development was reported by CBS News.

The tech giant's criticism highlights the broader debate between tech companies and regulatory bodies over the balance between regulation and innovation.

Apple's concerns reflect the industry's apprehension about the potential consequences of increased regulatory scrutiny and its impact on both businesses and consumers in the digital landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)