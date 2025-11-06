Left Menu

Paytm Revolutionizes Travel with AI-Driven App Launch

Paytm has introduced Paytm Checkin, an innovative AI-powered travel booking app. It offers destination recommendations, personalized itineraries, and booking management across various transport options. Launched on Google Play Store and iOS App Store, it promises to enhance travel planning, aiming to simplify and personalize travel experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 19:37 IST
Fintech leader Paytm unveiled Paytm Checkin, a cutting-edge AI-enhanced travel booking app set to transform travel planning. With features like destination recommendations and personalized itineraries, the app is poised to simplify the way users book flights, trains, buses, and metro services.

According to a company release, Paytm Checkin marks a significant advancement in AI-driven travel utility, promising effortless booking management and customized travel experiences for users. The app aims to render traditional booking processes obsolete by integrating AI-driven insights.

In a statement, Paytm Travel CEO Vikash Jalan emphasized the transformative potential of AI for travel bookings. He described Paytm Checkin as offering a world-class, AI-first experience. The app is available now on both the Google Play Store and iOS App Store, ready to serve as a comprehensive travel assistant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

