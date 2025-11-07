Left Menu

Cyber Breach Exposes U.S. Congress Financial Research Agency

A security breach at the U.S. Congressional Budget Office has led to increased security and monitoring efforts. The incident, believed to involve a foreign hacker, could result in targeted phishing attempts. The CBO continues to provide crucial financial data to Congress despite the cyber threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 04:10 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 04:10 IST
Cyber Breach Exposes U.S. Congress Financial Research Agency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has revealed a cybersecurity incident that has raised concerns over the security of financial research data it provides to U.S. lawmakers.

Following the breach, which might involve a foreign hacker, the CBO has heightened its monitoring and enforced new security measures. The breach might allow for highly targeted phishing attempts masquerading as legitimate CBO communications.

Amidst the investigation, CBO's work supporting Congress remains underway. The agency, established in 1974, acts as a non-partisan budget analyst, offering data distinct from the White House and other entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court's Landmark Cases: A Pivotal Judicial Term Unfolds

Supreme Court's Landmark Cases: A Pivotal Judicial Term Unfolds

 Global
2
Hurricane Melissa Devastates Jamaica: Massive Cleanup Delays Recovery

Hurricane Melissa Devastates Jamaica: Massive Cleanup Delays Recovery

 Global
3
Supreme Court Faces High-Profile Challenges on Trump's Policies

Supreme Court Faces High-Profile Challenges on Trump's Policies

 Global
4
Fractured Consensus at Brazil Climate Summit: Leaders Call for Action

Fractured Consensus at Brazil Climate Summit: Leaders Call for Action

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025