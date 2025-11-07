Cyber Breach Exposes U.S. Congress Financial Research Agency

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has revealed a cybersecurity incident that has raised concerns over the security of financial research data it provides to U.S. lawmakers.

Following the breach, which might involve a foreign hacker, the CBO has heightened its monitoring and enforced new security measures. The breach might allow for highly targeted phishing attempts masquerading as legitimate CBO communications.

Amidst the investigation, CBO's work supporting Congress remains underway. The agency, established in 1974, acts as a non-partisan budget analyst, offering data distinct from the White House and other entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)