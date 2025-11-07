Cyber Breach Exposes U.S. Congress Financial Research Agency
A security breach at the U.S. Congressional Budget Office has led to increased security and monitoring efforts. The incident, believed to involve a foreign hacker, could result in targeted phishing attempts. The CBO continues to provide crucial financial data to Congress despite the cyber threat.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 04:10 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 04:10 IST
The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has revealed a cybersecurity incident that has raised concerns over the security of financial research data it provides to U.S. lawmakers.
Following the breach, which might involve a foreign hacker, the CBO has heightened its monitoring and enforced new security measures. The breach might allow for highly targeted phishing attempts masquerading as legitimate CBO communications.
Amidst the investigation, CBO's work supporting Congress remains underway. The agency, established in 1974, acts as a non-partisan budget analyst, offering data distinct from the White House and other entities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cyber Breach Hits U.S. Congressional Budget Office: Suspected Foreign Actor Involved
Amit Shah's Fierce Attack on RJD and Congress in Bihar Election Rally
Congress Alleges Vote Manipulation by BJP in Haryana
BJP Slams Congress Over 'Jinnahwadi' Allegations in Telangana
Congress Leader Hits Out Over Pune Land Deal Controversy