ABB India Achieves 16.2% PAT Growth Amid Market Volatility

ABB India Limited reported a 16.2% increase in Profit After Tax for Q3 CY2025. Revenue grew 14% year-on-year, driven by order executions, despite a 3% decline in overall orders. Strong sustainability performance and a robust cash position underscore the company's resilience amidst global market volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-11-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 11:32 IST
ABB India Limited announced a significant 16.2% growth in Profit After Tax for the third quarter of CY2025, reaching INR 409 crores, compared to INR 352 crores in the same quarter last year. This impressive performance was powered by a 14% increase in revenue year-on-year, driven by the focused execution of backlog orders.

Despite a 3% decline in overall orders due to the timing of large orders, base orders saw a 13% year-on-year increase. ABB continues to advance its sustainability goals, achieving an 87.05% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from the 2019 baseline.

Looking forward, ABB India is strategically poised to leverage market opportunities presented by easing inflation, GST rationalization, and government-led industrial momentum. With a diversified portfolio and strong localization strategy, the company is ready to navigate global trade uncertainties and drive sustainable growth.

