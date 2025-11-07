Left Menu

Sky-High Ambitions: Comcast's Sky Eyes ITV in Multibillion-Pound Takeover

Comcast's Sky is in early negotiations to acquire ITV's television business for £1.6 billion, aiming to capture a larger share of the UK TV advertising market. The deal, excluding ITV's Studios, promises to expand streaming capabilities but faces regulatory hurdles due to potential market dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 19:59 IST
Sky-High Ambitions: Comcast's Sky Eyes ITV in Multibillion-Pound Takeover
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Comcast-owned Sky and Britain's ITV are engaging in preliminary discussions over a major acquisition. Sky is looking to purchase ITV's television operations for £1.6 billion ($2.15 billion) as the companies seek to rival streaming giants like Netflix and Disney. This potential merger could corner over 70% of the UK television advertising market, analysts suggest.

In an environment increasingly dictated by digital trends, ITV's market position has been challenged, with traditional television losing ground to digital platforms. This acquisition is seen as a strategic maneuver to bolster streaming capabilities and appeal to British audiences across various genres, including sport and drama.

While the acquisition does not cover ITV's Studios, maker of popular shows such as 'Coronation Street', regulatory scrutiny poses a significant hurdle. Given the enormity of the deal, concerns regarding media ownership and competition are paramount. Former ITV chairman Peter Bazalgette emphasizes a reevaluation of advertising rules to adapt to the evolving media landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Concerns Over Pakistan's Nuclear Activities

India's Concerns Over Pakistan's Nuclear Activities

 India
2
Azerbaijan Hesitant to Join Peacekeeping Efforts in Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict

Azerbaijan Hesitant to Join Peacekeeping Efforts in Gaza Amid Ongoing Confli...

 Global
3
Calcutta High Court Orders Quick Implementation of MGNREGA in West Bengal

Calcutta High Court Orders Quick Implementation of MGNREGA in West Bengal

 India
4
Supreme Court Addresses 'Systemic Failure' in Tackling Stray Dog Incidents

Supreme Court Addresses 'Systemic Failure' in Tackling Stray Dog Incidents

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025