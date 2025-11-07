Sky-High Ambitions: Comcast's Sky Eyes ITV in Multibillion-Pound Takeover

Comcast-owned Sky and Britain's ITV are engaging in preliminary discussions over a major acquisition. Sky is looking to purchase ITV's television operations for £1.6 billion ($2.15 billion) as the companies seek to rival streaming giants like Netflix and Disney. This potential merger could corner over 70% of the UK television advertising market, analysts suggest.

In an environment increasingly dictated by digital trends, ITV's market position has been challenged, with traditional television losing ground to digital platforms. This acquisition is seen as a strategic maneuver to bolster streaming capabilities and appeal to British audiences across various genres, including sport and drama.

While the acquisition does not cover ITV's Studios, maker of popular shows such as 'Coronation Street', regulatory scrutiny poses a significant hurdle. Given the enormity of the deal, concerns regarding media ownership and competition are paramount. Former ITV chairman Peter Bazalgette emphasizes a reevaluation of advertising rules to adapt to the evolving media landscape.

