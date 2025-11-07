France's Clampdown on Online Marketplaces: Battling Illegal and Dangerous Products

France has initiated a campaign against online retailer Shein and others over the sale of illegal and dangerous items, such as child-like sex dolls and counterfeit goods. This spotlight on Shein underscores a larger issue with online marketplaces failing to adequately monitor third-party sales.

In recent years, platforms like Amazon, Temu, and Alibaba have come under fire for the same problems, with France urging an EU investigation into Shein under the Digital Services Act. Concerns are rising about the flood of cheap Chinese products into Europe, many bypassing customs duties while undermining consumer safety.

Authorities in France are intensifying their scrutiny, especially after discovering products easily accessible to minors and counterfeit goods. Meanwhile, companies are pledging stricter monitoring and compliance measures to prevent policy violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)