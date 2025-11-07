Left Menu

France's Clampdown on Online Marketplaces: Battling Illegal and Dangerous Products

France is targeting Shein and similar platforms for failing to prevent the sale of illegal and dangerous products, such as child-like sex dolls and counterfeit goods. This action highlights broader issues in online marketplaces similar to past controversies faced by Amazon and others in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:51 IST
France has initiated a campaign against online retailer Shein and others over the sale of illegal and dangerous items, such as child-like sex dolls and counterfeit goods. This spotlight on Shein underscores a larger issue with online marketplaces failing to adequately monitor third-party sales.

In recent years, platforms like Amazon, Temu, and Alibaba have come under fire for the same problems, with France urging an EU investigation into Shein under the Digital Services Act. Concerns are rising about the flood of cheap Chinese products into Europe, many bypassing customs duties while undermining consumer safety.

Authorities in France are intensifying their scrutiny, especially after discovering products easily accessible to minors and counterfeit goods. Meanwhile, companies are pledging stricter monitoring and compliance measures to prevent policy violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

