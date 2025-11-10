Revolutionizing Digital Payments: Paytm's AI-Driven App Redesign

Paytm, a leading name in India's payment solutions market, has unveiled a completely revamped version of its app, embedding cutting-edge artificial intelligence features aimed at enhancing user transactions and personalization.

The redesigned interface streamlines payments for users worldwide, particularly benefiting Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) across 12 countries. Notably, the 'Gold Coins' initiative rewards users with digital gold, creating added value in routine transactions.

Enhancements include automatic spending insights from AI, seamless categorization of expenses, and improved search capabilities. Professionals can now receive payments easily with innovative features like the Paytm Receive Money widget, while the app's global appeal is underscored by its extension to international users.