Sebi Eases Re-KYC Process for NRIs with New Digital Rules

Sebi has simplified the re-KYC process for NRIs, removing the need for physical presence in India during digital verification. The changes aim to make re-KYC more accessible for NRIs by allowing the process to be completed from abroad, provided specific digital monitoring tools are used.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 18:30 IST
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has announced significant changes to the re-Know Your Customer (re-KYC) process for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), removing the obstacle of mandatory physical presence in India for digital verification.

Aimed at making the re-KYC smoother and more reachable for NRIs, the regulatory adjustment follows consultations with various stakeholders.

While initial onboarding requires an India-based location, existing NRI clients can now complete their re-KYC from overseas, with the aid of a digital KYC application equipped with advanced security features to ensure authenticity and prevent fraudulent practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

