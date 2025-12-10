Sebi Eases Re-KYC Process for NRIs with New Digital Rules

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has announced significant changes to the re-Know Your Customer (re-KYC) process for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), removing the obstacle of mandatory physical presence in India for digital verification.

Aimed at making the re-KYC smoother and more reachable for NRIs, the regulatory adjustment follows consultations with various stakeholders.

While initial onboarding requires an India-based location, existing NRI clients can now complete their re-KYC from overseas, with the aid of a digital KYC application equipped with advanced security features to ensure authenticity and prevent fraudulent practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)