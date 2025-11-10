Shailesh Chandra Appointed as New OICA President

Shailesh Chandra, the Managing Director and CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, has been named the new President of the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA). His presidency will commence on November 1, 2025. This announcement marks a significant leadership shift within the global automotive sector.

Chandra, who is also the President of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), succeeds John Bozzella, the President and CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation in the USA. His appointment comes at a crucial time as the global automotive industry is undergoing a transformative shift towards sustainable mobility solutions.

OICA, established in 1919, serves as the global federation for national motor vehicle manufacturer associations. As the world strives to achieve 'Net Zero' emissions, Chandra highlighted the organization's vital role in supporting regional diversity while enhancing vehicle safety, aspiration, and environmental friendliness. Additionally, Hildegard Müller, President of Germany's Verband der Automobilindustrie (VDA), will assume the role of Vice President of OICA.