Left Menu

Collins Aerospace Expands with $100 Million India Facility

Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of RTX, has opened a new facility in India with a $100 million investment. The center will focus on manufacturing advanced aerospace products using cutting-edge technologies. This investment is part of a larger $250 million plan for India by RTX.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-11-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 13:41 IST
Collins Aerospace Expands with $100 Million India Facility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to bolster its manufacturing capabilities, Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of the aerospace giant RTX, has launched a new facility in India. The $100 million investment aims to position the company at the forefront of advanced aerospace product manufacturing for global markets.

Located on a sprawling 26-acre site at the KIADB Aerospace Park, the Collins India Operations Center (CIOC) is designed to manufacture an array of products including seats, lighting, and cargo systems. With state-of-the-art technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, and additive manufacturing, the facility plans to employ over 2,200 people by 2026.

This initiative is part of a broader $250 million investment strategy by RTX to strengthen its presence in India. Of this investment, $100 million has already been directed towards an engineering and test development center, while $50 million supports Pratt & Whitney's engineering center in India. The move underscores Collins Aerospace's commitment to long-term growth and operational excellence in the region.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: A Deadly Blast Near Delhi's Red Fort

Tragedy Strikes: A Deadly Blast Near Delhi's Red Fort

 India
2
Delhi Schools Shift to Hybrid Mode as Air Quality Deteriorates: CM Gupta Takes Action

Delhi Schools Shift to Hybrid Mode as Air Quality Deteriorates: CM Gupta Tak...

 India
3
PhysicsWallah’s IPO: A New Era in Edtech Investments

PhysicsWallah’s IPO: A New Era in Edtech Investments

 India
4
Hyderabad Education Protests: 28-Month Salary Freeze Sparks Outcry

Hyderabad Education Protests: 28-Month Salary Freeze Sparks Outcry

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025