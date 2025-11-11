Collins Aerospace Expands with $100 Million India Facility

In a strategic move to bolster its manufacturing capabilities, Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of the aerospace giant RTX, has launched a new facility in India. The $100 million investment aims to position the company at the forefront of advanced aerospace product manufacturing for global markets.

Located on a sprawling 26-acre site at the KIADB Aerospace Park, the Collins India Operations Center (CIOC) is designed to manufacture an array of products including seats, lighting, and cargo systems. With state-of-the-art technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, and additive manufacturing, the facility plans to employ over 2,200 people by 2026.

This initiative is part of a broader $250 million investment strategy by RTX to strengthen its presence in India. Of this investment, $100 million has already been directed towards an engineering and test development center, while $50 million supports Pratt & Whitney's engineering center in India. The move underscores Collins Aerospace's commitment to long-term growth and operational excellence in the region.