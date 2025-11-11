Levi's Taps into Premium Denim Demand with Blue Tab Expansion

Levi's is set to expand its premium Blue Tab denim line to more stores next year in a strategic move aimed at capitalizing on robust demand for high-quality jeans. Chief Financial and Growth Officer Harmit Singh revealed the plans to Reuters, emphasizing the company's commitment to tapping into strong market trends.

Launched earlier this year in Asia and in select stores across Europe and the U.S., the Blue Tab range marks Levi's shift toward broadening its brand by offering higher-priced denim products inspired by Japanese selvedge. Singh highlighted the substantial growth of the premium denim segment, which surpasses that of regular jeans.

Despite challenges posed by tariffs and inflation, Levi's continues to aim for growth, reporting a positive outlook for the holiday season. The brand's strategy also includes branching into non-denim fabrics and potential acquisitions to diversify and accelerate growth, as stated by Singh.