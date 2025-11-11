AliExpress Singles' Day: Pop Mart Craze Takes UK by Storm

In a dazzling display of commercial prowess, AliExpress brought China's Singles' Day shopping frenzy to the streets of London on Tuesday, as Pop Mart's collectible Labubu dolls flew off the shelves during a high-energy shopping livestream.

The craze for Pop Mart toys, specifically Labubu, Crybaby, and SkullPanda dolls, continues to sweep the globe. Sold in sealed 'blind boxes,' the toys have captivated a worldwide audience, significantly boosting revenues for the Hong Kong-based Pop Mart, which is employing a strategy reminiscent of Disney's to ensure sustained growth.

AliExpress roped in the talents of 23-year-old TikTok influencer Anna Williams and fellow influencer Mary He to co-host four daily two-hour livestream sessions. Their efforts are expected to push sales to approximately 10,000 toys by Friday.