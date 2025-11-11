Left Menu

AliExpress Singles' Day: Pop Mart Craze Takes UK by Storm

AliExpress has introduced China's Singles' Day shopping frenzy to the UK. Pop Mart's collectible dolls, including Labubu, have gained popularity, leading to a 1,500% sales increase for AliExpress in the UK. The event featured livestreams by influencers, drawing a global audience and boosting sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:48 IST
AliExpress Singles' Day: Pop Mart Craze Takes UK by Storm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dazzling display of commercial prowess, AliExpress brought China's Singles' Day shopping frenzy to the streets of London on Tuesday, as Pop Mart's collectible Labubu dolls flew off the shelves during a high-energy shopping livestream.

The craze for Pop Mart toys, specifically Labubu, Crybaby, and SkullPanda dolls, continues to sweep the globe. Sold in sealed 'blind boxes,' the toys have captivated a worldwide audience, significantly boosting revenues for the Hong Kong-based Pop Mart, which is employing a strategy reminiscent of Disney's to ensure sustained growth.

AliExpress roped in the talents of 23-year-old TikTok influencer Anna Williams and fellow influencer Mary He to co-host four daily two-hour livestream sessions. Their efforts are expected to push sales to approximately 10,000 toys by Friday.

