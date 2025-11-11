Left Menu

Digital Vigilance: Safeguarding Against Rising Digital Frauds

Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO of Salesforce South Asia, warns against the rising threat of digital frauds. She emphasizes the need for heightened vigilance and customer awareness. Bhattacharya suggests self-regulation over heavy legislation for AI and supports open competition for fostering technological innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:49 IST
Digital Vigilance: Safeguarding Against Rising Digital Frauds
Arundhati Bhattacharya
  • Country:
  • India

In the face of increasing digital fraud cases, Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO of Salesforce South Asia, has sounded an alarm for users to adopt a more vigilant and cautious approach. The veteran banker cites the alarming increase in scams facilitated through advanced AI tools, urging users to remain skeptical when confronted with unusual demands.

Bhattacharya highlights that customers often become the 'weakest link' as they remain unaware of fraudulent tactics. She stresses the importance of raising awareness on cybersecurity, urging customers to maintain a 'disbelief radar' and verify suspicious communications. Her remarks signify the urgency of personal responsibility in safeguarding against digital threats.

Addressing potential legislation for AI, Bhattacharya advocates for self-regulation among companies, arguing it fosters innovation. She believes open competition encourages technological advancement and cautions against excessive regulation that could stifle progress. Bhattacharya's insights emphasize a balanced approach to technology governance while protecting consumers in an evolving digital landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Mandates Protection for Delhi’s ‘Green Lungs’

Supreme Court Mandates Protection for Delhi’s ‘Green Lungs’

 India
2
Tensions Soar as U.S. Deploys Gerald Ford Carrier to Latin America

Tensions Soar as U.S. Deploys Gerald Ford Carrier to Latin America

 Global
3
Enhanced Security Measures Implemented Post-Capital Blast

Enhanced Security Measures Implemented Post-Capital Blast

 India
4
Trio Nabbed for String of Chain-Snatching Incidents

Trio Nabbed for String of Chain-Snatching Incidents

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025